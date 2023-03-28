Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 10,073 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429,795. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

