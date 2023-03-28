Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.73 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $159,537.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01223866 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $153,527.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

