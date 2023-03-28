Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $65.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,627. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

