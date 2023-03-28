Jack L. Howard Sells 10,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE SPLP remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
