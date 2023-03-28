Jack L. Howard Sells 10,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SPLP remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

