iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 446,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,105. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.