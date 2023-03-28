iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 529,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,553. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

