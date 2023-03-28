iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.35

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 96428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.