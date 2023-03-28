iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,940,000 after acquiring an additional 201,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,757 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,462,000 after acquiring an additional 349,545 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 2,227,157 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

