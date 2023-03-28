iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s 9th Largest Position

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

