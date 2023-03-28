iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,200 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

