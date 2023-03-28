iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 71,700.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,156 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.