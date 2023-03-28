iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.