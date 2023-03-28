iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

