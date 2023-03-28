iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. 468,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $105.35.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
