iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 489,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,637. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
