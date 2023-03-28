iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Trading Up 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.84% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

