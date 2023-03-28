iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 5,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

