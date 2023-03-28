Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 437,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

