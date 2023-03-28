Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 17.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,226,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,390,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.92 and its 200 day moving average is $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

