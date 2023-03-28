Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.61. 11,871,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,433,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

