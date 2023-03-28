Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.