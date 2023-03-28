Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.91. 321,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.94.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

