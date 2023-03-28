Intrua Financial LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

