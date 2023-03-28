Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,630,000 after buying an additional 227,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

