Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

