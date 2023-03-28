Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,310,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.32 billion, a PE ratio of 152.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.72.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.