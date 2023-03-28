Intrua Financial LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

