Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

