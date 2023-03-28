Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

