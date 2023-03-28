Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 12,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

