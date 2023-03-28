International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILAL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 10,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

