International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,349. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

