Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Posts Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

Intellinetics Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS INLX opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.94.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.