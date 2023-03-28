Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Posts Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.
Intellinetics Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS INLX opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.94.
Intellinetics Company Profile
