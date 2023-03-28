Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 5,901,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,208,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

