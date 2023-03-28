Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

