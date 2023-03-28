Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider Sells 3,656 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Yancopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $820.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,929. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $832.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $753.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

