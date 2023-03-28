Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,088.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 1,421,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,506. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.19 and a beta of 1.29. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

