Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases 1,833 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $13,270.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,921,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,911,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VERA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 321,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 277,432 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 255,179 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

