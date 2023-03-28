Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases 1,833 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $13,270.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,921,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,911,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VERA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 321,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.