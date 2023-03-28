Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRRP stock remained flat at $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

