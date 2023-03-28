Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys 2,372 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon bought 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,096. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 107,819 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,491 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

