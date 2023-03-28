Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

IPHA stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.