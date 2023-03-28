Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ingenia Communities Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC INGEF remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.