Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.24

Shares of Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24.
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
