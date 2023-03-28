Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 274.5% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFNNY stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $40.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

