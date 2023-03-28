Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.68. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,882,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

