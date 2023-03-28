Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Up 297.7% in March

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Indiva Stock Performance

Shares of Indiva stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

