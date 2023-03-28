Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Up 297.7% in March

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Indiva Stock Performance
Shares of Indiva stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Indiva Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indiva (NDVAF)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.