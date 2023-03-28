iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $3.92. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 227,365 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

