i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Up 132.2% in March

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 797,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

