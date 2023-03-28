Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0969 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $1.19 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

