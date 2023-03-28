Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 151 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.96. 434,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,569. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

