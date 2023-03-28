Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 741,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

